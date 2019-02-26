Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Brought up to big club
Vancouver recalled Brisebois from AHL Utica on Tuesday.
The Canucks only had six healthy blueliners on their roster prior to Brisebois' promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth on the back end for the foreseeable future. The 21-year-old has notched 10 points in 47 AHL appearances this campaign.
