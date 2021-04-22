The Canucks reassigned Brisebois to AHL Laval on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Brisebois has seen action in just one NHL game this season, going pointless while producing three blocks across 11:31 of ice time. The 23-year-old will return to the minors where he's produced two points and a plus-1 rating across nine AHL games this campaign.
