Brisebois was called up from AHL Abbotsford on Monday.
Brisebois appears as though he will be in the lineup Monday against Carolina, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. The 25-year-old defenseman has appeared in 10 career NHL games, including one appearance last season.
