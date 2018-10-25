Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Earns first NHL call-up
Brisebois was recalled from AHL Utica on Thursday.
Brisebois spent all of last year in the minors with the Comets, for whom he notched three goals and 15 assists in 68 outings. The blueliner is off to a strong start this season, having tallied two points in seven outings. The 21-year-old is unlikely to crack the lineup for Vancouver, as fellow call-up Alex Biega would figure to have the inside track on a spot on the blue line if Chris Tanev (undisclosed) is unable to play Thursday against Arizona.
