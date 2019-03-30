Brisebois (undisclosed) is not on the projected lineup for Saturday's home game against Dallas, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.

Brisebois has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury, and his absence will extend into Saturday. The fact that he won't play shouldn't effect fantasy lineups, as the 21-year-old has no points in eight games this campaign. It may be tough for Brisebois to get back in the lineup when healthy, due to the fact that rookie phenom Quinn Hughes will stay in the lineup.