Brisebois registered an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

This was Brisebois' first point in eight games since he returned to the big club in February. He helped out on Sheldon Dries' third-period tally, which gave the Canucks a 4-0 lead. Brisebois has two assists, 11 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests this season. He's likely miscast on the second pairing currently, but the Canucks' injuries on the blue line have necessitated him playing more than he has at any other point in his NHL career.