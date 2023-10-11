Brisebois will be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Edmonton due to an undisclosed injury, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Brisebois had a goal and three points in 17 games with Vancouver last season. If Brisebois is unavailable Wednesday, then that would increase the chances of Akito Hirose, who was recalled by Vancouver on Wednesday, drawing into the lineup.
More News
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Set to return•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Remains out•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Game-time decision•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Nets first career goal•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Finds helper in win•