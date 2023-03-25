Brisebois (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Dallas.
Brisebois was a late scratch Thursday versus San Jose because of an undisclosed issue. He has posted three points, 15 shots on goal and 24 blocks in 15 NHL appearances this season. If Brisebois is too banged up to play Saturday, Jack Rathbone is expected to be in the lineup.
More News
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Nets first career goal•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Finds helper in win•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Inks two-year extension•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Summoned by Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Reassigned to minors•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Earns first career assist•