Brisebois signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Friday.
Brisebois spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, picking up 15 points while posting a plus-21 rating in 48 games. He'll likely spend most, if not all of the 2020-21 season with AHL Utica, so he won't be relevant from a fantasy standpoint.
