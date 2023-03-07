Brisebois signed a two-year contract extension with the Canucks on Tuesday.
Brisebois' new deal is a two-way contract in 2023-24 and transfers to a one-way contract for the following season. The 25-year-old has just one assist through 19 career NHL contests, so it's unlikely he serves as much more than organizational depth in the near future.
