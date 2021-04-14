Brisebois was recalled from AHL Manitoba to the taxi squad Wednesday.
Brisebois hasn't played an NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign. With the Canucks still battling a COVID-19 situation, Brisebois will add depth on the blue line as they prepare to return to action Friday versus the Oilers.
