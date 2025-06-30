Brisebois signed a one-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Monday.

Brisebois had two goals and five points in 48 regular-season appearances with AHL Abbotsford in 2024-25 before adding three points in 24 playoff outings en route to winning the Calder Cup. He also suited up in three NHL contests with Vancouver in January, contributing two shots on goal, two hits and four blocked shots. If Brisebois fails to land a depth spot with the big club at training camp, he could spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.