Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Moved back to minors
The Canucks demoted Brisebois to AHL Utica on Thursday.
Vancouver needed a roster spot for the activation of Alexander Edler off of injured reserve, making Brisebois, who was recalled from Utica on Tuesday, the logical choice. He has taken the ice just twice during the 2018-19 season at the top level, so it's unlikely this move will impact many fantasy owners.
