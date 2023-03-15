Brisebois scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Brisebois made his NHL debut back in 2018-19, but he's finally found some offense this season. He netted his first career tally at 4:09 of the third period. Through 12 outings this season, he has three points, 12 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, six hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating. The 25-year-old should continue to see a bottom-four role until the Canucks get some blueliners back from injuries.