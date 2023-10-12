Brisebois (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Oilers, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reports.
Brisebois was labeled a game-time decision but wasn't able to suit up. Even when healthy, he may be on the fringe of the roster for the Canucks as a projected third-pairing defenseman. Akito Hirose and Noah Juulsen will be on the bottom pairing Wednesday, while Brisebois' next chance to play is Saturday versus the Oilers.
More News
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Set to return•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Remains out•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Game-time decision•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Nets first career goal•