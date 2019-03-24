Brisebois (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't play Sunday against Columbus, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Brisebois is out Sunday and it appears that he'll likely miss Tuesday's game against Anaheim as well. The rookie blueliner was held without a point in his first eight NHL contests this season. Derrick Pouliot will enter the lineup in his place.