The Canucks recalled Brisebois from AHL Utica on Friday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Oscar Fantenberg exited Thursday's game against Minnesota with an upper-body injury, so Brisebois will be on hand as an insurance policy in case Fantenberg is unable to go Saturday against Calgary. The 22-year-old blueliner has notched 14 points while posting an impressive plus-21 rating in 43 AHL appearances this season.