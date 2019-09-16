Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Ready for preseason action
Brisebois (undisclosed) will play in Monday's preseason game versus the Flames.
The 22-year-old played in eight games for the Canucks down the stretch, but he failed to record a point and posted a minus-4 rating. Brisebois is paired up with Chris Tanev in this exhibition contest, showing the Canucks may be taking a good look at him to make the final roster. If he can't make the cut, however, Brisebois will play in AHL Utica again.
