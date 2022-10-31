Brisebois was sent down to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.
Brisebois's demotion likely clears the way for Riley Stillman (undisclosed) to come off injured reserve prior to puck drop against the Devils on Tuesday. With the club's acquisition of Ethan Bear, the 24-year-old Brisebois figures to spend the remainder of the season in the minors.
