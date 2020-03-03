Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Recalled under emergency conditions
The Canucks promoted Brisebois from AHL Utica on Tuesday.
Brisebois' promotion indicates Vancouver's likely dealing with several injuries on the back end ahead of Wednesday's game against Arizona. The 2015 third-round pick has notched 15 points while posting an impressive plus-21 rating in 47 AHL appearances this season.
