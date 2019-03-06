Brisebois was called up from AHL Utica on Wednesday.

The Canucks have promoted Brisebois since Ben Hutton (foot) and Chris Tanev (leg) are bogged down by injuries ahead of Wednesday's home game against the Maple Leafs. Known for his skating ability and strong hockey sense, Brisebois isn't a viable fantasy option since he's only drawn into two games at the top level, with a minus-3 rating and a single shot on goal over that span.