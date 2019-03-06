Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Receives NHL promotion
Brisebois was called up from AHL Utica on Wednesday.
The Canucks have promoted Brisebois since Ben Hutton (foot) and Chris Tanev (leg) are bogged down by injuries ahead of Wednesday's home game against the Maple Leafs. Known for his skating ability and strong hockey sense, Brisebois isn't a viable fantasy option since he's only drawn into two games at the top level, with a minus-3 rating and a single shot on goal over that span.
More News
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Moved back to minors•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Brought up to big club•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Returned to Utica•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Summoned by parent club•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Sent down to AHL•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Earns first NHL call-up•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...