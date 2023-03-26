Brisebois (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against Chicago, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Brisebois will miss his third straight contest. The 25-year-old blueliner has earned three points, 15 shots on goal and 24 blocks in 15 games with Vancouver this season. Jack Rathbone will remain in the lineup.
