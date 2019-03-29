Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Remains sidelined
Brisebois (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against LA.
Brisebois' absence will continue to test Vancouver's depth at defense, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's gone scoreless while posting a minus-4 rating in just eight appearances this season. Another update on his status should surface once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Out a few days•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Seeing more ice time•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Receives NHL promotion•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Moved back to minors•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Brought up to big club•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Returned to Utica•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...