Brisebois was assigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Brisebois went pointless in two games with Vancouver, finishing with a minus-3 rating. The 21-year-old has been marginally better in the minors this season, managing nine points in 45 games with Utica in 2018-19. At this stage of his career, Brisebois offers no fantasy value, so steer clear of the youngster for now.