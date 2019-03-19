Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Seeing more ice time
Brisebois is gradually gaining more ice time each game.
Brisebois has just six NHL contests under his belt, but he's seeing an increase in minutes with each passing game. His first three appearances were for 9:24 or less, while his most recent three games have him playing around 13 minutes a night. Those aren't significant numbers, but it's progress for the 21-year-old. He's still searching for his first career point.
