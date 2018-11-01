Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Sent down to AHL
Brisebois was sent down to AHL Utica on Thursday.
The 21-year-old blueliner has yet to dress for an NHL game in his career, and won't get a chance to this time after being demoted to the minors Thursday. In seven games with AHL Utica, Brisebois has a goal, an assist and has posted a plus-3 rating.
