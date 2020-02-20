Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Sent to minor-league affiliate
Vancouver reassigned Brisebois to AHL Utica on Thursday.
Brisebois' demotion indicates Oscar Fantenberg (upper body) is likely closing in on a return. The 22-year-old will remain atop the list of potential call-ups for the Canucks down the stretch, but he won't have any fantasy value this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Promoted to top level•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Shifts to minors•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Back with big club•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Lands in AHL•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Ready for preseason action•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Still sidelined Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.