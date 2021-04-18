Brisebois will be activated for Sunday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
This will be Brisebois' first NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign. The 23-year-old has eight career NHL games under his belt, but he has yet to post his first point. However, he has recorded two points through nine AHL contests this season.
