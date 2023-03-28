Brisebois (undisclosed) is expected to be back in the lineup Tuesday against St. Louis, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Brisebois, who has been out for the past three contests, has three points, 15 shots on net and 24 blocked shots in 15 games He is slated to replace Jack Rathbone in the lineup.
