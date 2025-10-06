Brisebois (lower body) was placed on non-roster, injured reserve Monday.

Considering Brisebois underwent surgery in late September, it shouldn't be a surprise to see him headed for the injured, non-roster list. The team hasn't provided a clear recovery timeline other than to say the 28-year-old blueliner is out indefinitely. At this point, it would be somewhat surprising to see Brisebois back in action before November. Once healthy, the defenseman will likely be waived for reassignment to AHL Abbotsford.