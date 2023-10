Brisebois (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Brisebois will be out of action until at least early November due to the move to LTIR. He has already missed Vancouver's first two games of the 2023-24 campaign. Brisebois collected one goal, two assists, 15 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 11 hits in 17 games with the Canucks last season.