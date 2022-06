Brisebois secured a one-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Monday.

Brisebois has appeared in just 10 games for the Canucks since being selected by the organization in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft. The blueliner has yet to register a point at the NHL level, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering he is averaging a meager 10:23 of ice time, including playing just 4:13 in his lone NHL game this year.