Brisebois has yet to begin skating since suffering his upper-body injury 10 days ago, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reports Friday.

With Brisebois not even skating yet, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him land on injured reserve in order to free up a spot on the 23-man roster, especially after Teddy Blueger (bruise) was downgraded to week-to-week. Unless Carson Soucy (undisclosed) is ready to return against Edmonton on Saturday, Akito Hirose figures to continue filling out the third pairing. While Brisebois hasn't been given a clear recovery timeline, fantasy players can probably consider him questionable, at best, to face the Flyers on Tuesday.