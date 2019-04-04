Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Still sidelined Thursday
Brisebois (undisclosed) remains on the sidelines for Thursday's game against the Predators, Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province reports.
Brisebois remains without a clearly defined timetable for return and, given that there's only one game remaining in the season, it's looking like he's played his last game of 2018-19. The rookie blueliner logged just eight games with the Canucks and failed to score a point. Considering he tallied just 11 through 49 games with AHL Utica, there's little to point to him becoming a useful fantasy option in the near future.
More News
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Expected to sit Saturday•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Remains sidelined•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Out a few days•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Seeing more ice time•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Receives NHL promotion•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Moved back to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...