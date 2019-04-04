Brisebois (undisclosed) remains on the sidelines for Thursday's game against the Predators, Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province reports.

Brisebois remains without a clearly defined timetable for return and, given that there's only one game remaining in the season, it's looking like he's played his last game of 2018-19. The rookie blueliner logged just eight games with the Canucks and failed to score a point. Considering he tallied just 11 through 49 games with AHL Utica, there's little to point to him becoming a useful fantasy option in the near future.