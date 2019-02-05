The Canucks recalled Brisebois from AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Alexander Edler (face) could be sidelined for awhile after being stretchered off the ice during Monday's game against Philadelphia, so Brisebois will round out the Canucks' depth at defense for the foreseeable future. The 2015 third-round pick has notched nine points while posting a plus-1 rating in 45 AHL appearances this campaign.