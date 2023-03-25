Brisebois (undisclosed) is not on the ice for pregame warmups and isn't expected to play Saturday against Dallas, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Brisebois, who will miss his second straight contest, has three points, 15 shots on goal and 24 blocks in 15 games with Vancouver this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Jack Rathbone.
More News
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Game-time decision•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Nets first career goal•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Finds helper in win•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Inks two-year extension•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Summoned by Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Reassigned to minors•