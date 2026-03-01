Brisebois (lower body) was put on waivers Sunday or the purpose of assignment to AHL Abbotsford.

After starting the 2025-26 campaign on Vancouver's non-roster injured list, Brisebois appears ready to play. If he clears waivers, he will suit up for Abbotsford, where he had two goals and five points in 48 games during the 2024-25 regular season.