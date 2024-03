Brisebois (upper body) was placed on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of assignment to AHL Abbotsford.

Assuming he clears, Brisebois will be activated from long-term injured reserve and assigned to the minors. He hasn't played since the preseason because of a suspected concussion. Brisebois had one goal, two assists and 27 blocked shots in 17 NHL outings last season. He also picked up six points in 36 AHL appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.