Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Announces retirement

Sedin -- along with his brother Daniel -- will hang up his skates following the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign.

The Sedin twins spent their entire NHL careers playing for Vancouver after being drafted second and third overall in the 1999 NHL Draft. It's been a disappointing year for Henrik, as he has been limited to just three goals (the lowest of his career), but still managed to tally 48 points. The center will retire with 240 goals and 828 helpers -- excluding whatever he might tally in the Canucks final three games -- which puts him first in franchise history for assists, as well as games played.