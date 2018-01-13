Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Assist streak improves to four games
Sedin recorded two assists during Friday's 5-2 win over Columbus.
Sedin has now recorded five helpers during a four-game assist streak and is up to 31 points through 44 contests for the campaign. However, with just two goals, 34 shots and a minus-10 rating, the veteran center is a one-trick pony at this stage of his career. Outside of points-only formats, Sedin's fantasy value is severely capped.
