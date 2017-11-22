Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Collects two assists against Flyers

Sedin dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's win over Philadelphia.

One of the assists came with the man advantage, where Sedin plays on the top unit alongside rising young star Brock Boeser. Sedin's nine points through 21 games are nothing special, but he's still a threat with the man advantage and should rack up a decent point total. The 37-year-old isn't as consistent as he once was, but Sedin can still fill the scoresheet every now then and is a capable offensive producer.