Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Ends 56-game goalless drought

Sedin ended a 56-game goalless drought Thursday against Chicago, scoring his third goal of the season and adding an assist in a dominant victory.

While Sedin hadn't found the back of the net since November, the Vancouver captain still has 45 points in 74 games on the season. The veteran center is still a decent source of fantasy production, but this was just his first appearance on the scoresheet in nine games and he hasn't been shooting much. Know what you're getting with Sedin, who is now 37 years of age and no longer supplying offense like he once did.