Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Ends 56-game goalless drought
Sedin ended a 56-game goalless drought Thursday against Chicago, scoring his third goal of the season and adding an assist in a dominant victory.
While Sedin hadn't found the back of the net since November, the Vancouver captain still has 45 points in 74 games on the season. The veteran center is still a decent source of fantasy production, but this was just his first appearance on the scoresheet in nine games and he hasn't been shooting much. Know what you're getting with Sedin, who is now 37 years of age and no longer supplying offense like he once did.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...