Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Finishes career with three shots on goal
Sedin recorded three shots on goal during his final NHL game against the Oilers on Saturday. Edmonton won in a shootout, 3-2.
After his brother scored to open the shootout, Sedin couldn't beat Cam Talbot on his shootout attempt, which was the final act of his brilliant NHL career. This season was a rough one, though, as Sedin only posted three goals and a minus-22 rating. His shot attempts were way down, but his shooting percentage was also a career-low 4.5 percent. He also possessed a minus-49 rating in his final two seasons combined. On a positive note, his 47 assists did keep him respectable in the points category this season. Sedin ends his career with 240 goals and 1,070 points in 1,329 games.
