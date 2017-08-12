Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Focused on 2017-18
Sedin isn't looking beyond the upcoming season, instead concerning himself only with improving the team this year, Tim Campbell of NHL.com reports.
Questions have been circulating regarding the Sedin twins and whether they will hang it up after the 2017-18 season -- or potentially move on from Vancouver. According to Henrik Sedin, however, they are "going to take it year by year," and not worry about the long-term future. The 36-year-old was one of just a few Canucks to put together a solid campaign in 2016-17, as he tallied 15 goals and 36 helpers while suiting up in all 82 games. It marked his fourth straight 50-plus point year -- a threshold fantasy owners probably can still expect him to reach during the upcoming season.
