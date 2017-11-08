Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Gets first goal of season against Calgary
Sedin scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's win over the Flames.
It took 15 games, but Sedin was finally able to cash in on a beautiful pass from his brother and find the back of the net. Henrik has now gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back contests and is up to five points in 15 games. He's no longer producing at the rates he once was, but Sedin is centering the second line and seeing power-play-time, so he should keep creating offense. Now that he's got his first goal, look for the points to come in at a more consistent rate.
