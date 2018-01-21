Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Hoping for another NHL contract

Henrik and Daniel Sedin hope to play one more season, reports Sportsnet.ca. The twins are set to become unrestricted free agents this summer.

It was widely assumed this would be the 37-year-olds' last season. "While there hasn't been discussions yet with the Canucks about an extension, the belief is they both want to be back for an 18th NHL season," said Sportsnet.ca's Chris Johnston on CBC's Saturday Headlines. Henrik sat third in team scoring with 32 points, including 30 helpers, heading into Saturday night's game and clearly has something left in the tank.