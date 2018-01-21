Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Hoping for another NHL contract
Henrik and Daniel Sedin hope to play one more season, reports Sportsnet.ca. The twins are set to become unrestricted free agents this summer.
It was widely assumed this would be the 37-year-olds' last season. "While there hasn't been discussions yet with the Canucks about an extension, the belief is they both want to be back for an 18th NHL season," said Sportsnet.ca's Chris Johnston on CBC's Saturday Headlines. Henrik sat third in team scoring with 32 points, including 30 helpers, heading into Saturday night's game and clearly has something left in the tank.
More News
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Assist streak improves to four games•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Nabs two helpers•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Registers three assists•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Reaches milestone in loss•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Racks up three helpers•
-
Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Collects two assists against Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...