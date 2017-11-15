Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Multi-point effort against Kings

Sedin scored his second goal of the season and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Kings.

Sedin has now collected three points in his last five games, bringing him to seven points in 18 contests on the season. The 37-year-old saw just 13:25 of ice time Tuesday as his role with Vancouver is slowly diminishing, but he showed against the Kings he's still capable of being an offensive contributor. The skills and power-play time are there for Sedin to at least be of value in some deeper leagues.