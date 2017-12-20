Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Nabs two helpers

Sedin picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's loss to the Habs.

Sedin is now riding a five-game point streak in which he's collected eight assists. He's only found the back of the net twice, but it's hard to complain about his 25 points through 35 contests. The veteran is barely shooting the puck, but it's his slick playmaking ability that makes him valuable in fantasy. His steady production makes him a safe fantasy bet whenever the Canucks are in action.