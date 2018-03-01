Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Picks up assist

Sedin garnered an assist in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Rangers.

With his helper, Sedin has garnered a helper in four straight games, despite being bogged down in a 46-game goal drought that dates back to Nov. 14. In fact, the veteran has just two goals on the year, but has managed 40 assists and a 14th consecutive 40-plus point campaign. For fantasy owners not concerned about goals, the Swede can still offer decent value.