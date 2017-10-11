Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Racks up first two assists of season
Sedin picked up a pair of helpers in Tuesday's loss to Ottawa.
The veteran was held pointless and without a shot in the season opener, but he got on track against the Senators on Tuesday. The 37-year-old is currently centering the first line alongside his brother and Thomas Vanek, where he should pile up some decent totals. The aging Sedin is clearly on the decline, but that doesn't mean he can't still help your fantasy team. Sedin's elite playmaking was on display Tuesday and once again he should be good for a plethora of assists this season.
